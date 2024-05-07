Bureau County Friends of Extension & 4-H to conduct cash raffle fundraiser

The Friends of Extension & 4-H who help to support outreach educational programs for University of Illinois Extension – Bureau County and its 4-H/Youth Development Program is inviting individuals to participate in a cash raffle fundraiser. (Scott Anderson)

Four cash prizes will be awarded ($2,500, $1,000, $500 and $250) on Friday, June 14. A ticket costs a $50 donation or $100 for three tickets. All money raised from the event will be used to support the 4-H and Extension educational programs in Bureau County.

The winning tickets will be drawn at 2 p.m. June 14, at the Becker Professional Building, 850 Thompson St., Princeton.

For more information, or to request tickets, contact the Extension office at 815-875-2878.

University of Illinois Extension provides educational programs and services in the following broad program areas: youth development (including the 4-H Program); family, nutrition and consumer sciences; community and economic development; and agriculture and natural resources (including Master Gardener and Master Naturalist programs and community service projects). Youth programs include but are not limited to 4-H community clubs; 4-H Cloverbud clubs; 4-H special interest clubs such as Horsebowl and Hippology, Dog Obedience, Fashion Board, 4-H Federation, school enrichment education programs, career exploration and preparation, summer camps, among others. Programming in other areas include but are not limited to community and economic development programs, Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Programs and services, parent and child care education programs, private pesticide applicator training programs, in-depth ag workshops and many cooperative programs and sharing of educational resources with schools and other not-for-profit agencies.

This not-for-profit educational outreach service from University of Illinois Extension focuses on addressing local needs, issues and concerns with unbiased, practical, research based information and programs from the University of Illinois and the nation’s land grant education system. The Bureau County Extension Office is a part of the University of Illinois Extension - Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit.

A volunteer Multi-County Unit Council meets on a regular basis to oversee all program and fiscal operations. Local programs are determined by the volunteer Unit Advisory Council. University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment.

The program would not be possible without the financial support of annual funders and individual donors.