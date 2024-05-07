2024 BCR sectional girls track previews

Princeton's Morgan Foes is a returning state qualifier in the shot put and discus (fifth place). (Scott Anderson)

Class 1A Bureau Valley Sectional

When: Wednesday. Field events start at 4 p.m., running events at 6 p.m.

Area teams: Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio, BV, DePue, Hall, Henry, Putnam County, St. Bede. Other teams: Alleman, Ashton-Franklin Center, Earlville, Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Indian Creek, Marquette, Milledgeville, Morrison, Riverdale, Sterling Newman.

Worthy of note: St. Bede sophomore Lily Bosnich is a three-time returning state medalist, including the 100 hurdles which she has run a state-qualifying and school record 15.5. She also medaled on the Bruins’ 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relays. The Storm have hit state-qualifying standards in the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relays with Connie Gibson, Taylor Neuhalfen, Kate Salisbury and McKinley Canady as has sophomore Maddie Wetzell in the 1,600 and 3,200. Sophomore Jillian Anderson of ALO has cleared a state-qualifying standard of 5-1 3/4 in the high jump. Amboy senior Elly Jones is a returning state qualifier in the triple jump and 100 hurdles.

Advancement: Top two place finishers and those athletes reaching state-qualifying standards advance to state on May 16-18 in Charleston.

Class 2A Princeton Sectional

When: Thursday. Field events start at 4 p.m., running events at 5:30 p.m.

Area teams: Kewanee, LaSalle-Peru, Princeton and Streator. Other teams: Braidwood Reed-Custer, Chillicothe IVC, Coal City, Galesburg, Geneseo, Herscher, Manteno, Monmouth-Roseville, Morris, Peotone, Pontiac, Sherrard.

Worthy of note: Host Princeton has two returning state qualifiers. Senior Morgan Foes, who will throw for Illinois State University next year, qualified in both throws last year, placing fifth in the discus. She has well exceeded the state qualifying marks in each event as classmate Morgan Richards in the discus. Sophomore teammate Camryn Driscoll is a returning state qualifier in the 400. She is the BCR Honor Roll leader in the 100, 400 and 800.

Advancement: Top two place finishers and those athletes reaching state-qualifying standards advance to state on May 17-18 in Charleston.