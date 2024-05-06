Hennepin pool to host May 15 blood drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Hennepin Pool at Sixth and Milan streets. (Sandy Bressner)

Book a time to give lifesaving blood now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. All who donate April 29 to May 31 will get a coupon for a free haircut at Sport Clips Haircuts. Plus, those who come to give April 29-May 19 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two and VIP racing experience to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Races at Darlington Raceway Labor Day weekend, including entry to the Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent and a $1,000 gift card. Additionally, those who come to give April 29-May 19 will get a bonus $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. For information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/racetogive.