State rep candidate Liz Bishop to open Ottawa campaign headquarters

The Friends of Liz Bishop campaign committee announced the grand opening of its new campaign headquarters in Ottawa is scheduled 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

The new office is located at 729 La Salle St., Ottawa and will serve as the hub for Bishop’s campaign activities leading up to the November election.

State Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, has opted not to seek reelection, leaving the seat contested for the upcoming November election. Bishop will face Amy “Murri” Briel, an Ottawa Democrat, in the contest that includes La Salle, DeKalb and Bureau counties.

The grand opening will provide an opportunity for community members to meet Bishop in person, learn about her platform, including improving healthcare accessibility, reducing the cost of living, enhancing crime reduction efforts and ensuring fair governance, Bishop said in a news release.

“We are excited to open our doors and invite the residents of Ottawa and the surrounding communities within the 76th District to join us in a celebration of our campaign’s progress and our plans for the future,” Bishop said in the release. “This campaign office will be more than just a workspace; it will be a community center where individuals can come together, share ideas, and actively engage in improving our district.”

Refreshments will be served and attendees will have the chance to discuss their thoughts and concerns directly with Bishop, providing insights that will help shape her campaign’s focus, she said in the news release. The event is open to the public.

For more information about the event and to learn more about Bishop’s campaign, go to www.electlizbishop.com or email the campaign at liz@electlizbishop.com