Kim ‘Howard’ Johnson, Monty Python biographer, to deliver keynote at IVCC’s commencement ceremony

Kim "Howard" Johnson (right), of Ottawa, and his son, Morgan (left), visit with Monty Python member Terry Jones backstage last month in London following the British comedy troupe's "Monty Python Live (Mostly)" shows. Some 225 students who completed degrees or certificates are expected to participate in Illinois Valley Community College’s 58th annual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 18. Kim “Howard” Johnson will be keynote speaker.

The ceremony also will include remarks from incoming Student Trustee Emma Garretson and outgoing Student Trustee Elizabeth Boyles, as well as President Tracy Morris. The Paul Simon Essay Contest winner, Lauren Frost, will read her essay.

The ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. Doors to the IVCC Gym open at noon. A reception will follow immediately after the ceremony.

The ceremony will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hql69cbS6w

May is also a month for celebration for nursing and adult education completers.

Alpha Delta Nu induction

The Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society induction will be 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, in C-316.

Adult Education

The 43rd Annual Adult Education Recognition will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, in the Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre. A reception follows the ceremony in CTC 124-125.

Students Alhora Sbarbaro and Maren Barreras will speak, and Dr. Morris will give her address. Sbarbaro is a GED graduate, and Barreras is a GED graduate and Bridge-to-Careers/ICAPS completer.

Nearly 100 students will be invited to participate, including 60 GED completers, 13 Bridge-to-Careers completers, 13 Integrated Career & Academic Preparation System completers and two who have completed citizenship courses.

Registered Nursing Program

The pinning ceremony will be at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 18, in the Cultural Centre.