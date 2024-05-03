National Kidney Foundation to offer free kidney, diabetic screenings at IVCC

The La Salle County Health Department in collaboration with the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois and in partnership with Illinois Valley Community College will be offering free kidney and diabetic at IVCC, 815 N. Orlando Smith St., Oglesby. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The screenings will be noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 23.

One in three Americans are at risk for kidney disease, according to the La Salle County Health Department. This screening will provide results for blood pressure, blood sugar, body mass index, urinalysis and a blood draw (if necessary). At the screening residents will receive their results from a health care professional.

Those wishing to be screened should go register at https://mobilescreening.nkfi.org/preregistration and complete their questionnaire prior to the screening. You must be 18 years or older to register. Fasting is not required but a urine sample is required. For more information regarding the screening, contact the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois at 312-321-1500 or www.nkfi.org.

For any additional information contact the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 or visit www.lasallecountyil.gov.