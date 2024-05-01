Streator Centennial School raises $2,000 from Eagles on Wheels initiative

The Eagles on Wheels initiative at Centennial School in Streator was started as a coordinated effort between the CARES special education self-contained classrooms of Bianca Barbier and Amanda Ellenbecker and the second grade classroom of Kammiroen Reilly in the fall of 2023.

The goals were twofold; raise money for activities throughout the year and provide inclusive opportunities between students with and without disabilities while working on communication and life skills.

Throughout the year, students and adult assistants from the three classrooms sold candy, chips and specialty soda drinks to staff from their cart which was named Eagles on Wheels in honor of Centennial’s school mascot. Thursdays became a favorite day at Centennial as staff could hear the joyous sounds of the students coming down the hall with the Eagles on Wheels cart, said Chrystal Schaffner, a special education teacher.

“It became so popular that Friday became a day to request Eagles on Wheels visits for classrooms allowing students to purchase items, or teachers to purchase items as rewards for students in areas such as good behavior and meeting academic goals,” Schaffner wrote.

During the 2023-2024 school year, a total of nearly $2,000 was raised. Some of these funds will be used as start-up costs to allow the program to continue into the next school year, and some of the funds were used to provide a bowling field trip for the students who worked hard all year providing delicious pick-me-up snacks for staff while learning valuable life skills.