Learn about special education May 22 in La Salle

La Salle Elementary District 122 will discuss special education services for private school or homeschooled students in La Salle at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Trinity Catholic Academy, 650 Fourth St. (Shaw Local News Network)

La Salle Elementary District 122 will discuss special education services for private school or homeschooled students in La Salle at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Trinity Catholic Academy, 650 Fourth St.

All parents of private schooled or homeschooled students who have been identified with having a disability and who reside within the boundaries of La Salle Elementary District 122 are encouraged to participate.

For more information, contact Lauren Tomasson, school psychologist for LaSalle Elementary District 122, at 815-223-0786.