Streator girls soccer kicks to 6-0 win over DePue-Hall : The Times Monday Area Roundup

Girls soccer

Streator 6, DePue-Hall 0: At DePue, the Bulldogs evened their season mark to 9-9-2 with the victory over the Little Giants on Monday.

Audrey Arambula scored three goals for the hat trick, with Zuzu Gonzales adding a pair of scores and Kylie Simpson a single tally. Alyssa Arambula posted two assists, her 15th and 16th of the season, to break the program’s single-season assist mark, which had been held by Lydia Huey. In her first varsity match in net, Lahla Thompson made seven saves to earn the shutout.

Baseball

Somonauk-Leland-Newark co-op senior soccer player Carson Bahrey (Brian Hoxsey)

Somonauk 5, Hiawatha 3: At Kirkland, the Bobcats plated three runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good in the Little Ten Conference win over the Hawks.

Carson Bahrey (double, RBI, two stolen bases) and Silas Johnson (double, RBI, three stolen bases) each had two hits for Somonauk (4-11, 4-5), while Noah Brandt doubled in a run and stole a pair of bases. Johnson (3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) recorded the pitching win and Aldo Resendez (3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K) earned the save.

Marengo 12, Sandwich 6: At Marengo, the host Indians scored nine unearned runs in the second inning to key the Kishwaukee River Conference win over the visiting Indians, who committed seven errors.

Braden Behringer (double) led Sandwich (11-10, 6-3) with three hits, while Jeffery Ashley, Nick Machalek and Dino Barbanente each posted two hits. Tyler Lissman drove in three runs, Chris Barbor smacked a two-run home run and Chance Lange (5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) suffered the loss.

Softball

Makenna Ondrey

Streator 11, Lisle 1 (6 inn.): At SHS Athletic Fields, the Bulldogs (8-12, 5-6) scored at least two runs in every inning but one in the Illinois Central Eight Conference triumph.

Mya Zavada doubled, tripled and drove in two runs for Streator, while Lily Kupec also knocked in a pair of runs. Rilee Talty, Makenna Ondrey and Reagan Morgan each posted an RBI. Ondrey allowed just one hit, three walks and fanned 15 in her six innings in the circle to earn the win.

Somonauk/Leland 11, Hiawatha 0 (6 inn.): At Kirkland, the Bobcats broke open a scoreless game with five runs in the fifth and added six more in the sixth to grab the LTC victory.

Olivia Taylor (two RBIs) and Kennedy Barshinger paced Somonauk/Leland (5-11, 4-4) with two hits apiece, while Kayla Anderson (two RBIs), Kaydence Eade (RBI), Brooke Bahrey (RBI) and Haley McCoy (RBI) all smacked doubles. Eade (6 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 6 K) earned the pitching triumph.

Harvard 4, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, the Indians fell to 11-5 overall and 5-4 in the KRC with the loss to the Hornets.

Kayden Corneils singled, tripled and drove in the lone Sandwich run, while Brooklyn Marks also collected a pair of hits. Despite a solid outing, Marks (7 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 10 K) suffered the loss in the circle.

LeRoy 13, Fieldcrest 2 (5 inn.): At LeRoy, the Knights recorded just two hits — singles by TeriLynn Timmerman and Pru Mangan — in the Heart of Illinois Conference loss to the Panthers.