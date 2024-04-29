Spring Valley CCSD Foundation inducts 3 new Hall of Fame members

The Spring Valley CCSD Foundation announced Bob, Mike and Chris Morrow to its Honors Hall of Fame, joining Charles Palia, Darcy Barron and Richard A. Mautino as prior inductees.

Bob Morrow graduated from John F. Kennedy School in 1981 and from St. Bede Academy in 1985. He started his college education at Illinois Valley Community College, graduating in 1988 with an associate of science. In 1990 he graduated with a bachelor of science in biochemistry from the University of Iowa. While at the University of Iowa, he worked as a lab and teaching assistant in the Radiation Biology Department (a division of the Department of Radiology). His academic honors include making the dean’s list at IVCC and University of Iowa.

Pursuing a medical career, he attended Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, graduating with a doctor of medicine degree. He continued at SIU, completing his pediatrics and internal medicine residency in 2000. While at SIU, he was elected student representative of the student progress committee and admissions committee and was appointed to the School of Medicine dean search committee. In addition, he was the founding editor-in-chief of the Scope Literary Magazine. Upon completion of a residency in pediatrics and internal medicine, he became certified in both specialties. In 2000, Bob Morrow returned to Spring Valley to work at St. Margaret’s Hospital and held various leadership positions. In June 2023, he joined OSF Healthcare. He is the director of primary care physician services. He continues to practice internal medicine and pediatrics at OSF Spring Valley Rural Health Clinic. Bob Morrow resides in Ladd with his wife, Debbie. They have three children Bobby, Gabbie and Ben.

Mike Morrow graduated from John F. Kennedy School in 1986 and from St. Bede Academy in 1990. He began his college education at the University of Illinois at Chicago, regularly achieving Dean’s list, and graduating in 1994 with a bachelor of science in biochemistry. Mike Morrow continued his education at UIC Chicago, graduating from medical school in 1998 with a doctor of medicine degree. He completed his medical residency in internal medicine in 2001 and contributed to several published research articles in hematology.

Mike Morrow was awarded a fellowship in hematology from the University of Michigan. After careful consideration, he declined the fellowship office and returned to Spring Valley to begin his career in medicine. In 2001, he began working at St. Margaret’s Hospital and Family Health Clinic. He served as the Medical Director in the SMH Hospitalist Program, in addition to other leadership roles. In June of 2023 he joined OSF Healthcare. He continues to practice internal medicine at OSF Spring Valley Rural Health Clinic. Mike Morrow resides in Ladd with his wife, Mary and their three children: Claire, Mia and Sophia.

Chris Morrow Slingsby graduated from John F. Kennedy School in 1987 and from Hall High School in 1991. She attended Illinois Valley Community College then pursued a bachelor of pharmacy degree from the University of Iowa and graduated in 1997. She continued her college education at Midwestern University and graduated with honors in 2003 with a doctor of pharmacy degree. Slingsby began her pharmacy career working at a rural retail pharmacy and then as a clinical pharmacist at St. Margaret’s Hospital in 2000. She served as the director of pharmacy from 2020 until the hospital closure in 2023. She began working for OSF in 2023 as manager of pharmacy operations at St. Clare and St. Luke Medical Centers. Slingsby resides in Ladd with her husband, John, and their two children, Ryan and Emma.