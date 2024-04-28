Mendota man charged with gun felony

A Mendota man could face up to seven years in prison for allegedly possessing a .380-caliber pistol despite a felony conviction. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

A Mendota man could face up to seven years in prison for allegedly possessing a .380-caliber pistol despite a felony conviction.

Jesse J. Garrett, 36, was charged early Tuesday with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class 2 felony, and driving while license suspended. He was granted pre-trial release, with conditions, following a hearing Tuesday in La Salle County Circuit Court.

Mendota police conducted a traffic stop at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Plaza Drive and Schwan’s Drive. Police discovered Garrett’s license was suspended and a search of the vehicle yielded a pistol in the glove compartment. Prosecutors said in open court Garrett has a conviction for aggravated battery and is not permitted to possess a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear May 16 for arraignment in La Salle County Circuit Court.