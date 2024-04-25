Illinois Valley Youth Choir to host April 28 concert in La Salle

Illinois Valley Youth Choir members are Everly Barr, Brynlen Bock, Avery Bowen, Liam Catalanella, Hayden Davis, Cora Dempsey, Jacie Dobberstein, Adelynn Duke, Marielle Grivetti, Kailey Harper, Nia Jarosz, Jayden Kissinger, Madeline Kramer, Evelynn Lindsey, Blake Maggi, Kennedy McCollom, Liv McGann, Juliet Newell, Aria Olson, Nolan Parker, Austyn Rebholz, Eliana Regan, Cora Roether, Reuben Roether, Ellyn Schmidt, Johan Theisinger, Rosalie Villareal, and Vada Walton. The choir is directed by Jenilyn Roether and accompanied on piano by Matt Makeever. (Photo provided by Jenilyn Roether)

The Illinois Valley Youth Choir will be hosting a public concert 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28.

The concert will be in the Matthiessen Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School, 541 Chartres St., La Salle. Tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for seniors/kindergarten through 12th grade students, pre-kindergarten and younger are free. The auditorium is handicapped accessible. There will be a cookie reception following the performance. This year’s theme is “going home.” The choir explores, through music, many different ideas of home and what it means for them when we get there.

The Illinois Valley Youth Choir was established in 1981 as an outlet for talented children in the Illinois Valley area. Weekly rehearsals emphasize the development of musicianship and vocal technique while performing a wide variety of high quality musical literature. Children develop healthy vocal habits, confidence, self-discipline and a deeper understanding of music. The tuition-based choir is open to boys and girls in third through eighth grades. Boys must have unchanged voices. Scholarships are available.

Members are Everly Barr, Brynlen Bock, Avery Bowen, Liam Catalanella, Hayden Davis, Cora Dempsey, Jacie Dobberstein, Adelynn Duke, Marielle Grivetti, Kailey Harper, Nia Jarosz, Jayden Kissinger, Madeline Kramer, Evelynn Lindsey, Blake Maggi, Kennedy McCollom, Liv McGann, Juliet Newell, Aria Olson, Nolan Parker, Austyn Rebholz, Eliana Regan, Cora Roether, Reuben Roether, Ellyn Schmidt, Johan Theisinger, Rosalie Villareal, and Vada Walton. The choir is directed by Jenilyn Roether and accompanied on piano by Matt Makeever.