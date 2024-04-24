Sam Vandevelde leads Seneca to T-CC win over L-W: The Times Tuesday Area Roundup

Softball

Seneca 17, Lowpoint-Washburn 0 (4 inn.): At Seneca, the Fighting Irish honored seniors Sam Vandevelde and Taylor Mino pregame before scoring 10 runs in the first and the former finishing 3 for 4 with a double, home run, three runs scored and four RBIs to help lead her team to the Tri-County Conference win.

Alyssa Zellers (two doubles, two RBIs) and Tessa Krull (home run, three RBIs) also had three hits each for Seneca (19-1, 10-0), with Camryn Stecken (home run, three RBIs) and Audry McNabb (double, RBI) adding two hits apiece. Krull allowed just two hits while fanning six batters in three innings to post the pitching victory with Hayden Pfeifer striking out the side to close out the game.

Manteno 15, Streator 2 (5 inn.): At SHS Athletic Fields, the Panthers scored seven times in the top of the first in the Illinois Central Eight Conference win over the Bulldogs (6-11, 3-6).

Rilee Talty had two of Streator’s six hits while Makenna Ondrey doubled and drove in a run.

Avery Durdan (Contribued by Marquette Academy)

Marquette 11, Putnam County 3: At Granville, the Crusaders scored three times in the first and added runs in four of the final six innings in the T-CC triumph.

Avery Durdan (double, home run, five RBIs), Taylor Cuchra (two doubles, three RBIs), Kelsey Cuchra (RBI), Maisie Lyons and Anna Hjerpe all had two hits each for Marquette (10-5, 7-2). Taylor Cuchra (Win, 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) and Hunter Hopkins (2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) shared time in the circle.

Newark 16, Hiawatha 1 (4 inn.): At Newark, the Norsemen (17-2, 7-0) plated nine runs in the first inning in the LTC win over the Hawks.

Kodi Rizzo (home run, two RBIs) and Ryan Williams (two triples, four RBIs) each had three hits for Newark, while Bailey Schutter and Adelaide Johnson (RBI) both posted two hits. Dottie Wood doubled, and Isabella Roberson and Gwen Friestad each drove in a pair of runs. Tanner Kempiak (4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K) registered the pitching triumph.

Sandwich 7, Plano 3: At Sandwich, the Indians scored three times in each of the first two innings during the Kishwaukee River Conference win over the rival Reapers.

Kayden Corneils (double, home run, two RBIs), Aubry Cyr (home run, two RBIs) and Brooklyn Marks (RBI) all had two hits each for Sandwich (11-3, 5-2). Johanna (RBI) added a triple, while Peyton Dudzik (RBI) and Alexis Sinetos both doubled. Dudzik (7 IP, 8 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) earned the pitching victory.

Girls soccer

Ottawa 6, Rochelle 4: At King Field, the Pirates — with Chloe Carmona scoring all six goals — defeated the Hubs in the Interstate 8 Conference match.

Sariah Polier, Avery Cap, Taylor Brandt, Sophia Falaney and Kindley Moore all recorded assists for Ottawa (4-9-1, 2-4).

Baseball

Marquette 13, Putnam County 2 (5 inn.): At Granville, the Crusaders scored in every inning in topping the Panthers in T-CC play.

Alec Novotney (four runs, two doubles) and Sam Mitre (double, three RBIs) each had three hits for Marquette (16-1, 8-1). Griffin Dobberstein (double, RBI) added two hits, while Carson Zellers drove in a trio of runs. Anthony Couch (5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) earned the win on the mound.

Seneca senior Austin Aldridge (Brian Hoxsey)

Seneca 8, Roanoke-Benson 5: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish scored four in the first and three in the fifth to grab the T-CC win.

Cam Shriey went 3 for 3 for Seneca (16-5, 8-3) while Austin Aldridge (home run, three RBIs), Casey Clennon (double, RBI) and Paxton Giertz (two doubles, RBI) all had two hits. Chase Buis, Josh Lucas and winning pitcher Aiden Vilcek (4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) all recorded RBIs.

Aurora Christian 9, Serena 0: At Aurora, the Huskers were limited to just two hits, both by Carson Baker, in falling to 4-11 on the season.

Newark 7, Hiawatha 5: At Newark, the Norsemen scored three runs in the sixth to earn the LTC victory.

Clay Friestad (solo homer), David Ulrich (double) and Payton Wills all had two hits, and Toby Steffen two RBIs for Newark (6-17, 6-3). Friestad (Win, 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K) and Ulrich (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) each took the mound for the hosts.