Princeton tennis now a perfect 10-0, defeats Coal City: Tuesday’s BCR’s roundup

BOYS TENNIS

Princeton 5, Coal City 0: The Tigers improved to 10-0 with a shutout over the Coalers at home Tuesday.

Tyson Phillips (6-1, 6-3) and Chase Sims (6-1, 3-6, 10-7) handled the singles matches.

Princeton swept the doubles matches with Ben Anderson and Michael Ellis (6-2, 3-6, 10-2), Jackson Mason and Asa Gartin (6-0, 6-0) and Josh Orwig and Landon Davis (6-1, 6-1).

BASEBALL

Princeton 11, Monmouth-Roseville 2: The Tigers rebounded in a big way from Monday’s 9-7 loss to rival Bureau Valley with a convincing win over the Titans in a Three Rivers crossover at Prather Field.

The Tigers (6-6) opened the game up with five runs in the fifth inning to take a 9-2 lead. Noah LaPorte had the big blow with an opposite field, three-run shot over the right field fence.

Will Lott (3 RBIs) went 3 for 3 and Nolan Kloepping (RBI) and Luke Smith (3 RBIs) each had two hits.

Smith and Lott combined on a 3-hitter with seven strikeouts. Smith picked up the win with four innings of work allowing two hits and two unearned runs. Lott allowed just one hit over three innings, striking out six.

St. Bede 5, Henry-Senachwine 4: The Bruins scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a Tri-County Conference victory at the Academy.

Nathan Husser led off the sixth with a solo home run to center field, while Ryan Slingsby brought home Alex Ankiewicz with a bunt single.

Husser finished 1 for 2 with two RBIs, Slingsby was 2 for 3 and an RBI and Alan Spencer went 3 for 3.

Gino Ferrari earned the win on the mound for St. Bede (13-11, 5-5), allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 5 1/3 innings. Gus Burr threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings to earn the save.

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 2, Henry-Senachwine 1: Reagan Stoudt used her arm and her bat to lead the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory at the Academy.

Stoudt pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out seven batters and walking two.

At the plate, she was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI for St. Bede (15-2, 9-0), while Maci Kelly doubled and drove in a run.

BOYS TRACK

At Geneseo: Tyler VandeVenter placed fourth in the 800 (2:19.64) and 1600 (5:10.59) and ran on Princeton’s fourth-place 4x800 (9:49.67) with Augustus Swanson, Michel Sanchez-Rodriguez and Matthew Lord at Geneseo’s F/S Invite. Casey Etheridge placed fourth in the 300 IH (43.65