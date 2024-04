Multiple law enforcement and emergency personnel search for a boy from Ottawa, who was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Maribeth Wilson)

A missing boy from Ottawa was found safe late Tuesday night, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Investigator Josh McGrath said.

The 12-year-old boy was last seen about 4:30 p.m. in the rural East Gentleman Road area, police said. Law enforcement and emergency personnel conducted drone and foot searches in the area.