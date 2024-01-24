13 residents, 12 staff test positive for COVID-19 at La Salle veterans home

The Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle has had 13 residents and 12 staff members test positive for COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle has had 13 residents and 12 staff members test positive for COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.

Each of them have shown mild symptoms, the agency said. No one has been hospitalized.

Antiviral treatment is being offered to residents who have shown symptoms.

Acting Administrator Dena Robbins said the veterans home’s top priority is the health and safety of its residents.

“We take this very seriously,” Robbins said in a letter to residents, families and responsible parties of the veterans home. “We are following recommendations from local health officials, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Illinois Department of Public Health to safeguard everyone at the home.

“Visitors still are welcome; however, please be aware of the risks of visiting during an outbreak.”

Residents have been encouraged to minimize interactions and wear a mask, and the veterans home has followed its cleaning protocols.

IDVA Director Terry Prince said La Salle responded properly to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 at the home.

Much has changed since the La Salle veterans home had 203 positive cases among staff and residents in November 2020 that led to 36 resident deaths. Vaccines and antiviral treatment now is readily available.

The veterans home previously faced scrutiny from lawmakers and in a state audit for its response.