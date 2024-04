Princeton Christian Academy will host "The Adventures of Robin Hood" with play performances at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27. Admission is free. (Photo provided)

PRINCETON - The Princeton Christian Academy junior high presents “The Adventures of Robin Hood” for its spring play. Play performances will be Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27, beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Admission is free.