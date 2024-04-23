Peru approves McKinley Park improvements due to safety concerns

Peru council approved minor improvements and maintenance at McKinley Park due to safety concerns during Monday’s council meeting. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Peru City Council approved minor improvements and maintenance at McKinley Park due to safety concerns during Monday’s council meeting.

The project will be completed by Ladzinski Cement Finishing for $18,035 to reinforce the park wall plus $1,100 to grind and rub face of the wall.

“Just from the winter season this past year to this year, it’s getting a lot worse.” — Mayor Ken Kolowski

Director of Parks, Recreation and Special Events Adam Thorson said the city wanted to get taken care of before the baseball and softball season kicks off in a couple weeks.

“The games start pretty soon here; practices have already begun,” he said.

Thorson said the issue is on the left side of the baseball diamond where there’s a retaining wall that’s failing.

“The land is sliding, and we’ve just got to get it buttoned up with some concrete work,” he said. “It’ll look better and be safer.”

Mayor Ken Kolowski said he has gone over and looked at the area and the improvements are definitely needed for safety reasons.

Thorson said the improvements are projected to be comxpleted in one to two weeks.