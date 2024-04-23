PCA students compete in Elks Essay Contest

Princeton Christian Academy had four winners in the Elks Essay Contest - Isabella van den Berg (from left), Alice Scruggs, Kaylyn Friel and Santiago Slevin. (Photo provided)

Princeton Christian Academy entered seventh- and eighth-grade essays in the Elks Essay Contest on the topic of “What does the Bill of Rights Mean to You?”

Four PCA students placed at the local lodge and district levels, and competed at the State level.

Three eighth-grade students competed.

Kaylyn Friel, daughter of Cory and Pam Friel of Tiskilwa, won first place in both the lodge and district levels and took second place at State.

Alice Scruggs, daughter of Kevin and Sarah Scruggs of Princeton, received second place at both lodge and district.

Santiago Slevin, son of Philip and Natalia Slevin of Princeton, placed third at both lodge and district levels.

Isabella van den Berg, daughter of Deon and Carin van den Berg of Princeton, was PCA’s only seventh-grade participant. She placed second at both lodge and district levels, but went on to win first place in the State of Illinois, Her essay will be forwarded to the national Elks Essay Contest.

All of these essay winners will be honored with certificates and prize money at a dinner held at the Oglesby Elks Lodge on April 24.

van den Berg will also be honored on May 18 at the Elks Convention in Springfield where she will present her essay before a roomful of Elks delegates. She is Princeton Christian Academy’s eighth State winner and seeking to become PCA’s second national winner after Gabriel Cook won that honor years ago.

PCA writing teachers are Katie McCoy and Marty Kiser.