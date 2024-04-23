Boys tennis: Teamwork is making the dream work for Princeton

Princeton won its own invitational, sweeping Streator, Mendota and Pontiac. Team members are Jackson Mason (left), Asa Gartin, Ben Anderson, Michael Ellis, Tyson Phillips and Chase Sims. (Photo provided)

The Princeton Tiger tennis team won their own invitational on Saturday and remain undefeated in nine matches with Monday’s 4-1 win at Ottawa.

It’s no accident, coach Connie Lind and players say.

“It’s been an incredible season for us. I think the big keys for our success this year have been our teamwork and our hard work,” senior No. 1 singles player Tyson Phillips said. “We’ve been able to come together as a team, and support each other whenever our teammates are playing. Plus, everyone on the team is very dedicated to make it a great season. There are always kids who will stay and hit after practice is over.

“However, we are taking it one game at a time and plan on continuing an amazing season.”

Lind likes the adage that “Team work makes the dream work.”

“Friendship is the key to this team,” she said. “They are all willing to put the extra work in to make the difference. If someone is struggling, they all pitch in to help them.”

Chase Sims sports a 9-0 record at No. 2 singles as does the No. 2 doubles duo of Jackson Mason and Asa Gartin.

Phillips is 6-3 at No. 1 singles, the No. 1 doubles of Ben Anderson and Michael Ellis stands at 5-4 with the No. 3 doubles of Josh Orwig and Landon Davis is undefeated in four matches.

Tigers sweep invite

The Tigers scored 15 points to win the Princeton Invite. Pontiac (10) was second, followed by Streator (9) and Mendota (6).

Phillips won the title at No. 1 singles, defeating Mendota’s Cameron Escatel 6-1, 6-3, Pontiac’s Owen Masching 6-0, 6-0 and Streator’s Brad Minnick 6-1, 6-0..

Sims dropped only one game to Mendota’s Daegen Setchell along the way to taking the title at No. 2 singles.

Mason and Gartin teamed up for the crown at No. 2 doubles with a combined 18-4 record in three matches.

Anderson and Ellis settled for second place at No. 1 doubles behind Streator’s Ryan Beck and Brenden Christiansen, who claimed their match 7-5, 4-7, 10-4.

Success also followed the Princeton JV to Coal City Saturday, where it won the tournament without dropping a game, defeating both Mendota and the host Coalers 5-0.

L-P to host sectional

LaSalle-Peru will be hosting this year’s 1A sectional Coal City. The Cavaliers will be joined by Ottawa, Princeton, Streator and St. Bede along with Metamora, Morris and Pontiac.

The IHSA State finals will be held Thursday, May 23rd through Saturday, May 25th.