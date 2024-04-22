Earlville home total loss following fire

Paw Paw firefighters spray water on a home in 300 block of Maple Street on Monday, April 22, 2024, in Earlville. The fire happened about 10 a.m. (Scott Anderson)

An Earlville residence is considered a total loss, but no one was injured, in a Monday fire that kept six companies on scene about five hours.

Earlville Fire Chief Larry Todd said firefighters were dispatched at 9:55 a.m. to 315 Maple St. The dwelling was occupied, he said, but all occupants left safety.

About 40 firefighters from the Earlville, Mendota, Leland, Troy Grove, Paw Paw and Ottawa departments battled the fire until about 3 p.m. Somonauk Ambulance was on scene, as well.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Todd said the fire, which is not thought to be suspicious, is thought to haven been started by a spa or whirlpool.

Heat from the fire caused undetermined damaged to a neighboring house, but Todd said that fire was extinguished.