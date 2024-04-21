Zion Lutheran Preschool in Ottawa to host open house

Zion Lutheran Preschool will host an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday April 29, at 622 W. Jefferson St., Ottawa.

Families will be able to tour the school, meet the faculty and register their children for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year. Zion Lutheran Preschool offers Christian-based learning focused on developing social, emotional, cognitive and physical skills to prepare children for kindergarten and beyond. This includes Bible stories, prayer and Christian songs. The staff allows children to learn through hands-on experiences designed to accommodate each individual child at their level. All families are welcome to attend.