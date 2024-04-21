Streator library to showcase local artists April 26

The Streator Public Library will be displaying local art Saturday, April 26, to celebration spring time. (Derek Barichello)

A spring expo is planned 4 to 5 p.m. with community submissions. The gallery will be featuring the town’s local artists. A submission form can be found at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/

Additionally, the library, 130 S. Park St. will hosting an Earth Day themed scavenger hunt the week of April 22. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly. Call the library at 815-672-2729 for more information on any programs.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 22: Arts and Crafts with Maddy! Children 5-plus and younger. Come to the library to create projects to take home.

4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 23: Lego Club, newborns to age 4.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23: Earth Day story time. Children 5-plus and younger. The library will celebrate the place we call home.

10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24: Toddler Time, newborns to age 5. Toddlers can move and groove as they develop social skills with others.

Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24: Cooking Club, teens/adults. Discover some new recipes. Bring a dish or try some samplers.

2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 24: S.T.EM., children 5-plus and younger. Science, technology, engineering and show time.

3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 25: P.A.I.P: Support For Healthy Relationships Workshop, all are welcome. A conversation with Safe Journey’s P.A.I.P. staff about programs that support happy and healthy relationships as well as the tools to build egalitarian partnerships.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 25: Game informer, children 10-plus. For gamers.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25: Game Night, anyone, including children 10-plus. Looking for a fun crowd? Play some games at the library.

2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27: Dungeons & Dragons, 10-plus and adults. Dungeons and Dragons at the library. Will you embark on the journey? Registration is required at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/