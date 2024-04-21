Serena softball, Marquette baseball score victories at Lincoln-Douglas Park: The Times Saturday Roundup

Softball

Serena 10, Marquette 7: At June Gross Field in Ottawa on Saturday, the visiting Huskers won a slugfest between two of the area’s top Class 1A teams despite a pair of home runs from the hosts’ Taylor Cuchra.

Lanee Cole (three hits, five RBIs) and Makayla McNally (two hits, two RBIs) provided homers of their own for Serena (10-4), which completed a 4-0 week. Jenna Setchell also had an RBI in support of winning pitcher Maddie Glade (7 IP, 7 ER, 5 K).

Cuchra finished with three RBIs on those two home runs for Marquette (9-3). Kealey Rick (two RBIs) and Maisie Lyons (two hits, two RBIs) also homered for the Cru, with Makayla Backos adding a pair of singles. Cuchra (3 IP, 2 ER, 4 K) suffered the pitching loss.

WFC 8, Prairie Central 2: At rural Streator, the host Warriors (8-7) won a nonconference meeting with the Hawks, trailing 2-1 heading into the home half of the sixth inning, where WFC pushed across seven runs.

Olivia Chismarick singled, tripled and drove in a run, Shae Simons singled and doubled with an RBI, and both Kaiden Connor and Brittany Rustman drove in runs. Simons (7 IP, 1 ER, 12 K) pitched the win.

Seneca 6, Princeton 5; Princeton 13, Fieldcrest 6; Seneca 9, Fieldcrest 1: At Seneca’s Saturday round robin, the host Fighting Irish (17-1) notched two more victories.

Against Princeton, Camryn Stecken (two hits, RBI) and Hayden Pfeifer (two hits, four RBIs) both homered, and Audry McNabb (two runs) singled three times in support of starting pitcher Tessa Krull (6 IP, 2 ER, 10 K) and reliever/winning pitcher Pfeifer (1 IP, 2 ER, 1 K). Seneca won on a walk-off fielding error by the Tigresses.

Against Fieldcrest, Pfeifer (3 IP, 0 ER, 8 K) started and Krull (4 IP, 0 R, 7 K) relieved and got the win. Sam Vandevelde singled, doubled and hit a solo homer. Emma Mino provided three RBIs, with Lexie Buis recording three hits and two RBIs.

Fieldcrest (1-9) saw TeriLynn Timmerman double home a run against Seneca and garner three hits against Princeton. Kaylin Rients had two hits and two RBIs in the loss to Princeton.

Baseball

Marquette 3, Yorkville Christian 1: At Masinelli Field, the host Crusaders (13-1) saw the one-two pitching punch of Griffin Dobberstein (win, 5 IP, 0 ER, 3 K) and Alec Novotney (save, 2 IP, 0 R, 4 K) outduel their Yorkville Christian counterparts for the victory. Marquette led throughout after scoring two in the first.

Keaton Davis had a hit, RBI and run scored for the Cru, Anthony Couch had two hits and an RBI, and Dobberstein (two singles) and Novotney (single, run scored) both helped their own cause with their bats.

Serena 10, Amboy 1: At Amboy, the visiting Huskers (4-10) rode a complete-game, two-hit victory from Beau Raikes (7 IP, 0 ER, 9 K) for the nonconference triumph.

Raikes helped himself with a single, double and three RBIs. Carter Meyer delivered three hits and three RBIs, with Payton Twait (three hits), Tanner Faivre (two hits, RBI) and Carson Baker (two hits, two RBIs) also leading the attack.

Limestone 8, Ottawa 0: At Bartonville, the visiting Pirates were shut out to slip to 6-12 on the spring.

The opener was tied 0-0 until the hosts put up a six-run fifth inning. Jack Henson, Jacob Rosetto and Jaxon Cooper provided the only hits for the Pirates in support of losing pitcher Lucas Farabaugh (2 IP, 2 ER, 1 K) on in relief of starter Tate Wesbecker (2 IP, 0 R, 3 K).