Princeton softball splits at Seneca: Saturday’s BCR sports roundup

Softball

Seneca 6, Princeton 5: The Tigresses scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game, only to have the Irish score in the home half on an error to win the first game of the day in the Seneca round robin tournament.

Ellie Harp (3 for 3, 2 RBIs) and Keely Lawson (3 RBIs) both homered for Princeton and Caroline Keutzer had two hits.

Freshman Avah Oertel (6 IP, 10 H, 4 ER, 2 K) took the loss.

Ellie Harp

Princeton 14, Fieldcrest 5: Oertel and Tigresses came back to defeat the Knights in their second game at Seneca. Oertel scattered 10 hits while allowing four earned runs with two strikeouts.

Izzy Gibson powered the Tigresses with two home runs, going 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Sylvie Rutledge also went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Keutzer, Harp (RBI) and Kelsea Klingenberg each had two hits for PHS, while Oertel went 1 for 1 with two RBIs.

Erie-Prophetstown 7, Bueau Valley 5: The Panthers broke out with five runs in the fourth inning to go up 6-3 on the way to a Three Rivers crossover win in Manlius.

Kate Stoller led the Storm with three hits and three RBIs. Madison Smith and Emma Stull added two hits each.

Starter Carly Reglin was tagged for the loss while allowing six hits and six runs, but no earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. Smith pitched in relief, allowing three hits and a run.

For E-P, Sydney Schwartz and Paezleigh Hudgin had two hits each with an RBI.

Baseball

Newman 16, Hall 0: The Comets routed the Red Devils in three innings, scoring 16 runs on 11 hits at Kirby Park in Spring Valley.

Chase Decker (3 RBIs), Isaiah Williams (2 RBIs) and Joe Oswalt (3 RBIs) each had two hits for the Comets.

Jack Jablonski had the lone hit of the day for the Red Devils (10-7).

Rockridge 6, St. Bede 3: The Rockets scored three runs in the top of the seventh to steal a Three Rivers crossover victory at the Academy.

The Bruins scored three runs in the fourth to tie the game at 3.

Ryan Slingsby and Gus Burr each had two hits for the Bruins (10-8-1).

Nathan Husser (6 1/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 4 K) took the loss with Burr (2/3 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K) pitching in relief in the seventh.

Mendota 8, Princeton 7: Izaiah Nunez hit a walk-off RBI double to give the Trojans a Three Rivers East victory in Mendota. He also was the winning pitcher with one inning in relief.

Nunez (2 RBIs) and Aughenbaugh (3 RBIs) each had three hits for the Trojans while Randolph had two hits and Figueroa had two RBIs.

The top three hitters in the Tigers lineup – Ace Christiansen (RBI), Tyler Forristall and Jordan Reinhardt (2B, 2 RBIs) – each had two hits. Will Lott had a hit and drove in three runs.

Jace Stuckey took the loss in relief.

Erie-Prophetstown 6, Bueau Valley 5: The Panthers scored all six of their runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally to a Three Rivers crossover victory in Manlius.

Elijah Endress led the Storm (8-8) with three hits. Logan Philhower, who was tagged with the loss in relief, drove in two runs. Landen Birdsley added an RBI hit.

Owen Farral led the Panthers with two hits and an RBI. Caden Vanhorn (2 H, 2 BB, 5 K) was the winning pitcher with 2 2/3 innings in relief.