Princeton chapter of NSDAR celebrates 128th birthday

The Princeton chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its 128th birthday celebration April 13 at the America 250 exhibit “Celebrating our Families and our Patriots” at the Clark-Norris home at the Bureau County Historical Museum campus. (Photo provided by Nancy Gartner)

The Princeton chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its 128th birthday celebration April 13 at the America 250 exhibit “Celebrating our Families and our Patriots” at the Clark-Norris home on the Bureau County Historical Museum campus.

The Princeton chapter was chartered April 13, 1896, at the home of Lucy Bryant on South Main Street. The founder and first Regent was Darlene Stevens Reeve, the daughter of the first mayor of Princeton, Justus Stevens.

Since 1896, almost 400 Bureau County women have been members of the Princeton chapter. The chapter’s America 250 exhibit is the beginning of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026.

The exhibit celebrates a chapter daughter from each decade since 1896 and her patriot. The exhibit is open from 1 to 5 p.m. each Friday and Saturday until May 25.

The celebration was attended by chapter members and the living exhibit honorees Sue May, Eva Blanco, Agnes Ross, Sue Stutzke and Jan Whitlock. Pat Polson was unable to attend. The celebration was privileged to have in attendance Honorary State Regent Debra Ross Coe, whose mother is Agnes Ross, one of the living honorees.

Any woman with direct lineal descent from a Revolutionary War patriot is eligible for membership in the DAR. For information, visit dar.org/membership.