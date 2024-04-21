IVCC to celebrate Earth Day at pollinator garden

Illinois Valley Community College’s One Book One College program is celebrating Earth Day on Monday, April 22, with a fresh look at the college’s new pollinator garden and a presentation by staff member and Master Gardener Ellen Evancheck. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider, IVCC Community Relations)

Learn about the fascinating world of bees and other pollinators, the flowers they love and how to create a welcoming habitat in your yard. After the workshop, tours will be given of the native pollinator garden by the college entrance, which was planted last year as part of the discussion group’s examination of the book selection “Parable of the Sower.”

“Bee the Change – Help Save Our Pollinators” is co-sponsored by the University of Illinois Extension and will begin at noon in CTC-124. Register at registration.extension.illinois.edu/start/help-save-our-pollinators.