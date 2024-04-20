Marquette softball hits past Reed-Custer: Friday’s Times Area Roundup

Softball

Marquette 9, Reed-Custer 4: At June Gross Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders improved to 9-2 with the win over the Comets on Friday.

Makayla Backos (two doubles, three RBIs) led Marquette with three hits, while Hunter Hopkins, Taylor Cuchra (two home runs, three RBIs), Kelsey Cuchra (double, two RBIs) and Kealey Rick all had two hits apiece. Avery Durdan smacked a double. Maisie Lyons (7 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) earned the win in the circle.

Seneca 12, Streator 2 (6 inn.): At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (15-1) scored four times in the first to jumpstart the win over the Bulldogs.

Audry McNabb went 4 for 4 for Seneca with a double, two-run homer and four RBIs. Tessa Krull (double, RBI) and Sam Vandevelde (home run) each collected three hits while Emma Mino had two hits and an RBI. Hayden Pfeifer (5 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) earned the pitching win.

Caitlin Talty had two hits, Alexcia Middleton doubled and Makenna Ondrey had an RBI for Streator (6-9).

Newark 12, Earlville 0 (5 inn.): At Newark, the Norsemen improved to 16-2 overall and 6-0 in LTC play with the win over the Red Raiders.

Ryan Williams led the way for Newark going 3 for 3 with a double, home run and two RBIs. Kodi Rizzo (triple, RBI), Danica Peshia, Stephanie Snyder (RBI) and Kate Bromeland (two RBIs) all had two hits, while Sadie Pottinger had a double. Rizzo (5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 13 K) earned the pitching victory.

Baseball

Earlville 10, Newark 9: At Newark, the Red Raiders scored four runs in the fifth to grab the lead for good in the Little Ten Conference win over the Norsemen.

Declan Brennan had three RBIs to pace Earlville (2-5, 2-4), with Ryan Browder knocking in a pair of runs and Trenton Fruit, Aaden Browder and James Henne also driving in runs. Easton Fruit (5 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 5 BB, 4 K) earned the pitching win with help of two scoreless innings of relief from Henne.

Payton Wills (double, two RBIs) and David Ulrich each had two hits to lead Newark, while Landon Begovac had two RBIs and Blake Adams an RBI.

Plano 25, Somonauk 8 (4 inn.): At Somonauk, the visiting Reapers exploded for nine runs in the second and 12 more in the third against the Bobcats (2-10).

Luke Rader (double) paced Somonauk with three RBIs, while Noah Brandt (double) and Carson Bahrey (triple) each collected two RBIs.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Fieldcrest 1: At Gibson City, the Knights (5-7, 3-3) fell just short in the Heart of Illinois Conference game.

Tyler Serna doubled for Fieldcrest with Jordan Heider, Drew Overocker and Zach Johnson adding singles. Losing pitcher Layten Gerdes (6 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K) drove in his team’s only run.

Girls soccer

Streator 7, Plano 1: At Plano, Bridget McGurk scored three times and passed for an assist, while Alyssa Arambula recorded five assists in the win for the Bulldogs.

Andrey Arambula added two goals and an assist, while ZuZu Gonzales also scored a pair of goals.

Track and Field

Ottawa’s Quinn 4th in 400 at Geneseo Invite: At Geneseo, Ottawa’s Shaylen Quinn crossed the finish line in 1 minute, 1.58 seconds to finish second in the 400-meter run to lead the Pirates squad.

Ottawa finishes 7th at Metamora Boys ABC meet: At Metamora, the Pirates placed seventh of the 12 teams at the event, led by “A” first place finishes from Weston Averkamp in both the 110 hurdles (:15.89) and 300 hurdles (:40.40). Archer Cechowicz was second in the “C” 110 hurdles (:18.24) and third in the “B” 300 hurdles (:45.79). Austin Hellman second in the “A” pole vault (3.65 meters), Michael Mills third in the “A” shot put (14.87) and Lucas Goetz third in the “C” pole vault (3.05).

Flanagan-Cornell girls compete at GCMS Invite: At Gibson City, the Falcons received a fourth-place finish in the long jump (4.57) from Kaylee Delheimer and a seventh-place mark in the 100 by Alivia Waschle (:14.20).

Somonauk’s Stillwell in the 3200, Punsalan in the pole vault earn wins at Field of Dreams meet: At Plano, the Bobcats Landin Stillwell finished first in the 3200 in a time of 10:49.5, while Alexis Punsalan won the pole vault with a height of 3.04.

Also at the event, Streator had first-place marks from Sonia Proksa (1.52) in the high jump and Leah Krohe (9.24) in the shot put.

Newark’s Wesseh wins three events at Titanonomy: At El Paso, Newark’s Kiara Wesseh finished first in the 100 (:12.64), 100 hurdles (:15.83) and long jump (5.35), and also second in the 800 (2:37.23) at the El Paso-Gridley Titanonomy meet.

The Norsemen’s Addison Ness capture first in the 800 (2:34.36) and finished second in the 100 hurdles (:17.62).

Seneca’s distance medley relay team of Clara Bruno, Lila Coleman, Gracie Steffes and Natalie Misener (14:11) finished first, as did Faith Baker in both the shot put (9.47) and discus (30.29). Gabi Maxwell placed third (29.78) in the discus, as did Coleman (4.76) in the long jump.