Dozens aid in Earth Day cleanup in La Salle

Despite unseasonably cold weather Saturday (daytime high: 46 degrees), dozens of volunteers bundled up to clean Mother Earth during the Perfectly Flawed Foundation’s eighth annual Earth Day Community Cleanup event in La Salle.

Julia Faletti, 6, of La Salle was all smiles as she and her mother Holly collected litter near Lock 16.

“We try to do it every year,” Holly Faletti said.

Ethan Baer of La Salle (second from left) leads a volunteer clean-up crew including (from left) McKenzie, Reece and Ryker Walker on Saturday, April 20, 2024, near the Illinois and Michigan Canal in La Salle, where the Perfectly Flawed Foundation held an Earth Day cleanup. (Tom Collins)

The Perfectly Flawed Foundation is a harm reduction and recovery community organization that provides overdose prevention, peer support, community education, service navigation and referral to treatment in North Central Illinois. The foundation periodically holds community service events for families to support the organization and its mission.

Luke Tomsha, executive director, said there were at least 125 volunteers Saturday.

“I think this was our greatest turnout ever,” Tomsha said, “which is really nice to see.”

Tomsha expressed his thanks to the “great community supporters” who made in-kind contributions, assembled teams of volunteers and to the many who simply came out to give. Among the first-time supporters who braved the cold were Holly Disch of Peru.

“It’s a good cause,” Disch said. “It won’t be our last time, that’s for sure.”

For more information call or text The Perfectly Flawed Foundation at 815-830-8675 or visit http://www.perfectlyflawed.org/