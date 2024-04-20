Bureau Valley baseball, softball sweep Kewanee: Friday’s BCR Roundup

Baseball

Bureau Valley 5, Kewanee 1: Elijah Endress had two hits and Drake Taylor had two RBIs to lead the Storm to a Three Rivers East win in Kewanee.

Bryce Helms (double) and Logan Philhower (RBI) each had two hits.

Helms went the distance on the mound, allowing six hits, five walks and one earned run while striking out five.

Hall 2, Monmouth-Roseville 0: Izzaq Brust hit a two-run single in the sixth inning and Payton Dye pitched a complete game shutout to lift the Red Devils to a Three Rivers crossover win at Kirby Park in Spring Valley.

Dye scattered five hits while striking out five to record the shutout.

Luke Bryant’s double was one of five Red Devil hits.

Princeton 5, Geneseo 4: Jordan Reinhardt hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the the Tigers to a nonconference victory at Prather Field.

Reinhardt and Ace Christiansen each had three hits and two RBIs for the Tigers.

Noah LaPorte struck out two batters in a perfect eighth inning to earn the win.

Henry-Senachwine 5, St. Bede 2: Zach Barnes tripled, drove in a run and scored a run while earning the win on the mound to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Barnes pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

A.J. Hermes and Geno Dinges each had a hit and scored a run while Carson Riva and Nathan Husser had RBIs for the Bruins (12-8-1, 4-3).

Mason Guarnieri tripled and scored a run for Henry (8-8-1, 7-4 TCC), while Lance Kiesewetter doubled, drove in a run and scored a run.

Softball

Bureau Valley 17, Kewanee 2 (5 inn.): The Storm scored 17 runs on 17 hits in a Three Rivers East rout over the Boilers in Kewanee.

Lesleigh Maynard led the Storm hit parade with four hits, including two doubles.

Carly Reglin added three hits, including a home run and double with three RBIs. Sadie Bailey (3 RBIs), Kadyn Haage (3 RBIs) and Kate Stoller each had two hits and Madison Smith hit a grand slam.

Smith (5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 K) went the distance to pick up the win in the circle.

Princeton 21, Mendota 5 (5 inn.): Keely Lawson hit a grand slam home run in the top of the first inning and the hits kept coming as the Tigresses cruised to a Three Rivers East win in Mendota.

Gracelyn Hansen came off the bench to go 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Paityn Lucas had two hits with an RBI, Reese Reviglio had a triple with three RBIs and Elle Harp had a hit and two RBIs. Avah Oertel and Kiyrra Morris also doubled.

Reviglio pitched two scoreless innings for the win with Lucas pitching three innings in relief.

St. Bede 9, IVC 4: Senior slugger Reagan Stoudt blasted two home runs to power the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Chillicothe.

Stoudt finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs and also pitched a scoreless seventh inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Ella Hermes had a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run for St. Bede (12-1) and also earned the win in the circle, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out 11 and walking four in six innings.

The Bruins host three-time defending state champion Rockridge at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Hall 5, Monmouth-Roseville 3: The Red Devils (3-12) won a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Spring Valley.

Track & Field

At Rock Falls: McKinley Canady won the triple jump and helped three relays to wins as the Bureau Valley girls won the Rock Falls Invitational with 146 points.

Canady won the triple jump with a leap of 9.97 meters. She ran with Connie Gibson, Taylor Neuhalfen and Kate Salisbury to win the 4x100 (51.77) and 4x200 (1:51.3) relays and teamed with Salisbury, Gibson and Lynzie Cady to win the 4x400 (4:26.02).

Also for BV, Addison Wessell won the 300 hurdles (57.26) and placed second in the 100 hurdles (19.1), while Carly Wiggim won the pole vault (1.98).

Lily Bosnich won the 100 hurdles (16.62) and placed second in the 400 (1:04) for St. Bede, which finished seventh.

In the boys meet, Hall’s Caleb Bickett won the 100 (11.69) and placed second in the 200 (23.2), while Bureau Valley’s Landon Hulsing won the discus (46.6) and Amboy’s Joel Billhorn won the 400 (51.66).