April 25 blood drive set in La Salle

Abundant Life Fellowship Church will host a blood drive 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the church, 450 Hennepin St., La Salle.

The blood draw is in honor of Mickey Venegas of Mickey’s Massive Burritos, who received critical emergency care thanks to other donors.

Donors are asked to make appointments by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Donors who give blood before April 28 are eligible for $10 e-gift cards with a chance to win a $7,000 gift card. Terms apply; visit rcblood.org/spring for details.