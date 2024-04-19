Teen dies in Route 251 crash, north of Mendota

A 16-year-old boy died following a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on Route 251, just south of North 45th Road, and north of Mendota.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 8 p.m. Mendota Police, Illinois State Police, Mendota Fire/EMS, Troy Grove Fire and the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency also responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, La Salle County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Investigation Division.