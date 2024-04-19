Pack the Pickup food drive set April 20 at Ottawa North Kroger, Peru Hy-Vee

The Pack the Pickup food drive is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Ottawa North Kroger, 2701 Columbus St., and Hy-Vee, 1651 Midtown Road, Peru. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The Pack the Pickup food drive is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Ottawa North Kroger, 2701 Columbus St., and Hy-Vee, 1651 Midtown Road, Peru.

Feed His Children provides supplemental groceries to 600 families in 29 schools in the Illinois Valley every other week. This fundraiser is the only one the organization does in the community to help collect food donations to stock shelves. The group will have a pickup outside of the grocery store to pack full of collected food items.

Volunteers will be handing out an inventory list so donors can stop and purchase needs, or you can drop off already purchased food items. Donors also can drop off money that will go directly to purchasing food for the students. Items on the list include cereal, instant oatmeal, applesauce cups, fruit cups, peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti, tuna helper, macaroni and cheese, pretzels (large bag), microwavable popcorn, instant potatoes, canned chicken, canned tuna, canned vegetables, pop tarts, saltines, canned soup, canned fruit, peanut butter crackers, cereal bars, pasta sauce and rice krispie treats. Cereal, jelly, canned chicken, canned tuna and saltines are the most needed items.

No glass items will be accepted, only plastic or cans.