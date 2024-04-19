Girls soccer: Princeton reigns over Sterling

Princeton's Olivia Sandoval battles Sterling's Tatiana Ibarra (5) and Michelle Diaz (26) for the. ball Thursday at Bryant Field. The Tigresses overcame the Golden Warriors and rain for a 3-1 victory. (Mike Vaughn)

The Princeton girls soccer team overcame the rain and the Sterling Golden Warriors for a 3-1 win on the Bryant Field soccer pitch Thursday night.

Goals were scored by Ava Kyle, Keighley Davis and Olivia Sandoval. All three were unassisted.

Maddie Oertel was in the goal and registered four saves for the Tigresses.

“It was a good win for us,” PHS coach David Gray said. “A rain game like that is always an adventure. I believe our girls handled the weather very well, and were able to control the match for the most part. We are also seeing the growth of the team continue. We are more consistent then we were a couple of weeks ago, and it is showing up on the field.”