Baseball: Rain shortens pitchers’ duel between Marquette, St. Bede

Marquette 0, St. Bede 0: At Masinelli Field in Ottawa, the long-awaited match-up between the Catholic school rivals lived up to the hype, but for only five innings before the game was suspended because of rain.

Marquette’s Carson Zellers surrendered just two hits– singles by Alan Spencer and Ryan Slingsby – and struck out four through five innings, working out of a first-and-third jam in the fourth with a strikeout.

Meanwhile, the Bruins’ Gino Ferrari allowed three hits with two strikeouts in his stint, permitting two on in the third before he ended the threat. Zellers, Griffin Dobberstein and Grant Dose had the MA hits.

The game could be resumed Monday when the Crusaders travel to St. Bede for the other half of the home-and-home Tri-County Conference series, but that has not been confirmed as of press time Thursday. That announcement could happen Friday.