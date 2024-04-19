Baseball notes: Oh brother, Hall baseball has strength in siblings, twins

The Hall Red Devils baseball program has five sets of brothers in uniform this spring, including two pair of twins. The Red Devils brothers are Alek Koch (from left), Joel Koch, Jason Visocky, Matthew Visocky, Braden Curran, Jack Curran, Max Bryant, Luke Bryant, Jack Jablonski and Jimmie Jablonski. (Photo provided)

The Hall Red Devils baseball program has not just one set of brothers, but five sets, including two pairs of twins.

Hall senior Max Bryant has been joined on the varsity this year by his brother, Luke, a freshman.

The Red Devils double up with senior twins, Matt and Jason Visocky, and sophomore Curran twins Braden on the varsity team and Jack on the fresh-soph.

There’s also the Jablonskis - junior Jack and sophomore Jimmie - and the Kochs - senior Joel and sophomore Alek.

Max Bryant said he’s been looking forward to this moment for a long time.

“It’s been so fun. I was really hoping at the beginning of the year he was going to get brought up. It’s been nothing but fun playing with him,” Max said. “Ever since I started high school, I was like, ‘Man, I really wish I could play with my brother one day.’ It’s been really fun to be able to do that.”

The younger Bryant is a rising star in his own right and doesn’t need much brotherly coaching.

“I really don’t have to tell him much. He knows what he’s doing out there,” Max Bryant said.

Schedule update

The Red Devils (9-6) have made some schedule updates due to cancellations and postponements from the weather.

Hall will play Monmouth-Roseville at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Kirby Park.

On Saturday, the Red Devils will host Sterling Newman in Three Rivers East play at 11 a.m., also at Kirby Park. The JV will play following the varsity game.

