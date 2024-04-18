Streator High School names April 2024 students of the month

Streator High School honored its students of the month for April 2024 during its regular school board meeting Tuesday.
The April students are:
Sarah Melvin for the Career and Technical Ed Department (CAD I - 2D DESI)
Jennifer Duran-Gavina for the English/World Language Department (English IV)
Layla Carter for the English/World Language Department (Spanish IV)
Olivia Granados for the Fine Arts/ Social Studies Department (Theatre Tech II)
Natalie Pouk for the Fine Arts/Social Studies Department (U.S. History)
Erik Martinez for the Guided Program for Success Department
Andres Salcido for the Health & Fitness/ P.E./Driver’s Ed Department (Health)
Ashley McIntyre for the Math Department (Geometry)
Seth Zito for the Science Department (Chemistry)
Payton Scott-Rexroad for the Student Services Department (Environmental Science)