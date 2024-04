Hall High School inducted its 2024 National Honor Society members on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Photo provided by Jen Heredia)

Hall High School in Spring Valley conducted its 2024 National Honor Society induction ceremony April 16. The National Honor Society is sponsored by Cody Miller.

The 2024 inductees are Luke Bogatitus, Ryan Bosi, Ellie Brooks, Haley Campbell, Ashland Hansen, Morgan Hoscheid, Jack Jablonski, Aviana Konczak, Elijah Leota, Jayde Lewis, Amin Marenda-Gentry, Mya McLaughlin, Madysen Ponsetti, Ella Sterling, Isabella Templeton, Jamie Valadez Castaneda and Kennedy Wozniak.