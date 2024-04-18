Softball: Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley shut out Mendota 10-0

Bureau Valley sophomore catcher Emily Wright connects for a 3-run homer in a recent win over Polo The Storm beat Mendota 10-0 at home Wednesday. (Photo provided)

MANLIUS - The Bureau Valley softball team beat Mendota 17-5 in five innings and outhit the Trojan 14-6 the last time they played on March 28.

Storm coach Dave Shepard was a little concerned they might overlook their guests the second time around Wednesday.

He need not worry.

The Storm scored three runs in the first inning, two in the second and two in the third on the way to a 10-0 Three Rivers East victory.

“I sent a message out to all of them this morning and told them the second time you play someone it’s not any easier,” Shepard said. “Everybody played hard and got the job done and had a good time.

Junior shortstop Lesleigh Maynard said the Storm got the message.

“We were focused and I thought we all did really well,” she said.

Bureau Valley's Carly Reglin (Mike Vaughn)

Senior starter Carly Reglin teamed up with freshman Mallory Maubach-Williams for a one-hit shutout. Reglin went 4.1 innings, allowing one hit while striking out five. Maubach-Williams struck out both batters she faced.

Sadie Bailey, a newcomer from Lowpoint-Washburn, got the Storm going in the first inning with a one-out single. She took second on a passed ball, then stole third and scored on a throwing error.

The Storm (9-3, 3-0) scored two more runs on two errors to go up 3-0 at the end of the first.

Reglin led off the second inning with a triple to left and Maynard walked. Madison Smith drove both home with a single to right to make it 5-0.

In the third, Kate Stoller singled and advanced to second on an error. She took third on a passed ball and scored on a ground out by Emma Stull.

Reglin kept the inning going with a single to center and Maynard followed with an infield single. Courtesy runner Paige Ledergerber came home on the second wild pitch of the inning to put the Storm up 7-0.

Emma Stabler had a RBI single in the third to make it 8-0 and Kadyn Haage added a RBI hit in the fourth as the Storm scored twice to go up 10-0.

Maynard, Smith (2 RBIs) and Reglin led the Storm with two hits each. Stabler had one hit with 2 RBIs and Haage had a one hit, one RBI and two runs scored.

“It was really good to see Carly have a solid game. She’d be the first one to tell you things hadn’t been going real well at the plate,” Shepard said. “Stabler hit the ball hard and I was really happy about that. Les at leadoff had a couple of hits.”

Kirby Bond had the lone hit for the Trojans with a lead-off single in the second inning.

Bureau Valley is scheduled to play at Kewanee Thursday and host Erie-Prophetstown for a doubleheader on Saturday.