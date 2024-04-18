Scooter’s Coffee may build new store in Streator, now billboard is approved

The Streator City Council approved an item Wednesday that could lead to the construction of a Scooter’s Coffee at the corner of Bloomington and Frech streets. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator City Council approved an item Wednesday that could lead to the construction of a Scooter’s Coffee at the corner of Bloomington and Frech streets.

The council Wednesday approved a special use permit for an electronic billboard at 1712 N. Bloomington St. The revenue generated from the electronic billboard is part of a development plan to build a Scooter’s Coffee store at the corner. The Nebraska-based coffee chain has stores nearby in Mendota, Princeton, Plano, Sandwich and Yorkville.

The two-way V-shaped billboard would be sold for commercial advertising and operate 24 hours a day, but also would display emergency messages such as weather warnings or Amber alerts. The billboard is about 15 feet tall to ensure most semi tractor trailers can clear underneath it.

Robinson Outdoor signed an agreement with PMP Holdings LLC to erect and maintain the billboard for a minimum of three years at the location. At the April 9 Plan Commission meeting, Streator City Engineer Jeremy Palm said he anticipates design plans for the new drive-thru coffee shop to come across his desk soon.

The possible development of a Scooter’s was not discussed at Wednesday’s meeting.

Council approves Kimes School’s electronic message board

Following the Plan Commission’s recommendation, the City Council approved a new electronic message board at Kimes School. The message board will be similar to one used by St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School. The message board, which will face a residential area and replace the school’s current sign, will display school news and announcements and will have to be shut off by 9 p.m.