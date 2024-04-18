OSF realigns Occupational Health services in Interstate 80 market

OSF HealthCare announced an update to the OSF Occupational Health services available in the Interstate 80 market. “These adjustments to OSF Occupational Health services will maximize our resources while maintaining exceptional patient care,” said Dawn Trompeter, president of OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa and St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota. (Scott Anderson)

OSF is realigning its occupational health services across the region as part of an ongoing commitment to transform, preserve and sustain evolving health care, the organization said in a Thursday news release.

“These adjustments to OSF Occupational Health services will maximize our resources while maintaining exceptional patient care,” said Dawn Trompeter, president of OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa and St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota. “This involves strategically reallocating services across the I-80 markets to guarantee efficiency and deliver quality care through specialized centers of excellence.”

Starting Monday, May 6, the OSF Occupational Health department will provide the following services at these locations:

Full service

OSF Occupational Health – Peru, 1412 Midtown Road, Peru, 815-538-1353. Services by appointment 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; and walk-in drug screens available 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

OSF Occupational Health - Ottawa, 1614 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa, 815-431-3077. Services by appointment 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; and walk-in drug screens available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

OSF Occupational Health - Streator, 111 Spring St., Streator, 815-431-3077. Services by appointment 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; walk-in drug screens available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, in the laboratory.

OSF OnCall Urgent Care, 2911 Columbus St., Ottawa, and 1715 N. Division St., Morris. DOT Physicals 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Drug screenings 8 a.m. to 6 p.m .seven days a week.

Drug Screenings Only

OSF St. Paul Medical Center – Mendota (Laboratory), 1401 E. 12th St., Mendota, 815-538-7232. Walk-in drug screens available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

OSF St. Clare Medical Center – Princeton (Laboratory), 530 Park Ave. East, Princeton, 815-876-4401. Walk-in drug screens available 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.