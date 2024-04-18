La Salle puts up former public works building for auction starting at $260,000

An interior view of the former La Salle Public Works building on Second and Wright streets on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in La Salle. The 18,000 square foot building and parking lot has been listed for sale. The brick two-story building was the site where the city housed its vehicles and other storage items. The building was appraised at $256,500. (Scott Anderson)

The city of La Salle’s former public works building at 500 Second St. is up for auction, the city announced Wednesday.

Economic Development Director Curt Bedei said the property is zoned for retail on the first floor.

“Our hope is that it’s going to be beneficial to the community and it fits within the historic district,” he said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 A view of the ramp that leads to the second story of the former La Salle Public Works building on Second and Wright streets on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The 18,000 square foot building and parking lot has been listed for sale. The building was the site where the city housed its vehicles and other storage items. The building was appraised at $256,500. (Scott Anderson)

The building has been appraised for $256,500. It is a two-story brick building with 18,800 square feet of floor area on each level.

Bedei said the city is selling the building as is and it is an open bid starting at $260,000 with any bids going before the La Salle City Council for a decision.

“They’re going to base their decision on the intended use of the building,” he said. “What the bid is from that person and their timeline. So, they have the right to reject any bid.”

For more questions or to place a bid, contact Bedei at 815-488-4442.