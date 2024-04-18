Freedom House honors board member Marshall Jones at recent GALA

Marshall Jones, of Kewanee, was honored for his many years of service on the board of directors of Freedom House at the April 13 GALA in Princeton. He is photographed with board members Diana Whitney, of Galva, and Mark Breeden, of Geneseo. (Photo provided by Diana Whitney)

Marshall Jones of Kewanee was honored for his many years on the Freedom House board of directors at the recent GALA in Princeton.

Jones, who joined the board in 2013, served as vice president and president during his tenure. Jones came to Kewanee in 1980 as a network developer for the phone company that is now Verizon. In addition to his involvement with Freedom House, he is a member of the Henry County Board, is active in the Kewanee Rotary Club and serves as pastor to the Congregational Church in Galva.

He has a long and varied history of community service, having been part of such entities as the Kewanee United Way, Project Now, the Salvation Army, Junior Achievement and a number of school mentoring programs.

According to Freedom House CEO, Michael Zerneck, Marshall’s hard work and dedication have helped the agency through good times and bad.

“His calm and quiet voice of reason has provided a wealth of time and talent to the agency,” Zerneck said. “He will be missed.”

His wife Cathy said being part of Freedom House has allowed him to advocate for victims of abuse, noting “It’s one of his most important causes.”

A standing ovation from a packed house followed his remarks, which included “I am so very proud of my time with Freedom House. Helping to continue the work of the Founder Nedda Simon has been a great experience.”