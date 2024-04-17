Princeton city manager answers new garbage tote FAQs

Princeton City Manager Theresa Wittenauer addressed some frequently asked questions Monday about the new garbage totes being delivered starting Monday, April 29.

She said residents seeking the smaller 65-gallon garbage totes must request them by emailing totes@princeton-il.com or by calling City Hall at 815-875-2631, option 2.

When totes are delivered, there will be a note on the cans with instructions. Among the instructions is to place the tote in the same location they are delivered. Wittenauer said this is key because the new garbage truck arm will need space to operate.

Wittenauer also said residents will need to place their garbage at their designated location by 5 a.m. on their collection day beginning May 6 when the new trucks go into action. Garbage collection days will not change, however, the time of day may be affected, the city manager said. Yard waste will be collected the same and stickers will be necessary for larger items, or extra bags beyond the totes.

Residents are invited to dispose their old cans at the city’s drop-off site. Cans first will be offered to other residents who want them.

Wittenauer said city staff is trying its best to keep up with resident questions and requests, and established the email address to handle the volume of inquiries.

City hires zoning/planning administrator

Princeton hired Michael Zearing to be its zoning/planning administrator (Derek Barichello)

Wittenauer said the city hired Michael Zearing to be its zoning/planning administrator. Zearing has a background in architecture and urban design, working for Studio K Architecture. He is a Princeton High School and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign graduate. Zearing also is a member of the Princeton Historic Preservation Commission, Princeton Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission and the Princeton Rotary Club.

Council approves special use permits

The Princeton City Council approved a special use permit for Second Story Teen Center to build a new facility at 125 N. Main St., within the downtown business district. The teen center worked with the city’s Plan Commission to get the design of the new building to a look that is appropriate for the downtown, receiving its recommendation.

The council also approved a special use permit from the city of Princeton and Altorfer Inc. to install a one-megawatt solar array on a 6.5 acre parcel at 1859 Peggy Lane. This item also received the Plan Commission’s recommendation.

In other items, the council: