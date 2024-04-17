McDowell family establishes fund for mental health support in memory of Allison

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, through the request of the McDowell family in Ottawa, announced the establishment of the Allison McDowell Fund for Mental Health Support Field of Interest Fund. (Photo provided by Sally Van Cura)

The McDowell family’s loss has inspired them to create a lasting legacy in Allison’s memory. The fund aims to provide vital resources to organizations that offer counseling, support and advocacy for individuals with mental health challenges, with a specific emphasis on suicide prevention initiatives tailored to the LGBTQIA+ community. This fund serves as a tribute to their beloved daughter, Allison McDowell, who died following a struggle with depression in April 2023.

“Allison was a gifted and savvy techie who captured incredible images with her cameras, adopted unwanted dogs into a loving home, explored back roads on her motorcycles, had an eye for fast sports cars, and above all, pursued knowledge with an unquenchable thirst,” said her parents, Phil and Betty in a news release from SRCCF in coordination with the McDowell family. “The love and support from family and friends weren’t enough to overcome the all-consuming pain of depression and society’s nonacceptance of Allison living her authentic life.

“Her struggle with depression and identity underscores the urgent need for increased support and resources for individuals facing similar challenges. Establishing this fund allows us to honor Allison’s memory by making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.”

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community face disproportionately high rates of mental health challenges, including depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation, often stemming from societal stigma, discrimination and lack of access to inclusive and affirming support services. In Allison McDowell’s case, when the need became critical enough to seek admittance to a residential treatment facility for her depression, there weren’t any beds available. Additionally, insurance was inadequate to cover the cost of enough sessions with a therapist that would address her illness. This fund seeks to address these systemic challenges by partnering with organizations dedicated to providing culturally competent and affirming care to all, but with a priority to serve LGBTQIA+ individuals foremost.

To learn more about the Allison McDowell Fund for Mental Health Support field of interest fund and its mission to foster resilience, hope, and healing within the LGBTQIA+ community or to make a contribution, visit Allison McDowell Fund for Mental Health Support at SRCCF.