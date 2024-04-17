Lighted Way in La Salle to host spaghetti supper April 22 at Uptown Grill

The Lighted Way of the Illinois Valley is having its annual spaghetti supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Uptown Grill, 601 First St., La Salle.
The dinner is dine-in or carryout. The cost is $14 per meal, cash or check only. Cash raffle tickets are $5 and a basket raffle ticket is $1. Raffle baskets are on display inside. Lighted Way provides special-needs children with a school experience that not only thoughtfully considers each child’s needs but also strives to help each child experience life in a way he or she may not enjoy otherwise.