Lighted Way in La Salle to host spaghetti supper April 22 at Uptown Grill

The Lighted Way of the Illinois Valley is having its annual spaghetti supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Uptown Grill, 601 First St., La Salle. Gathered for a photo are (back from left) Ryan Andres, co-owner of Uptown Bar and Grill; Jessica Kreiser, Lighted Way executive director; Jim Lannen, co-owner of Uptown Bar and Grill; and Chris Blankenhorn, of Uptown. (Front from left) Lighted Way students Infinity Williams and Ezekiel Larsen. (Scott Anderson)

The Lighted Way of the Illinois Valley is having its annual spaghetti supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Uptown Grill, 601 First St., La Salle.

The dinner is dine-in or carryout. The cost is $14 per meal, cash or check only. Cash raffle tickets are $5 and a basket raffle ticket is $1. Raffle baskets are on display inside. Lighted Way provides special-needs children with a school experience that not only thoughtfully considers each child’s needs but also strives to help each child experience life in a way he or she may not enjoy otherwise.