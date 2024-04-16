Spring Valley council weighs summer fireworks options

The 2023 Spring Valley Independence Day fireworks were postponed to Friday, Aug. 18, the finale of a citywide celebration that coincided with the final Friday Night Market of the season. GROW Spring Valley is asking the council to consider it again, along with a possible change of venue. (Shaw file photo)

Last summer’s dry weather that delayed Spring Valley’s annual Independence Day fireworks into a coupling with the GROW Spring Valley’s Friday Night Market yielded one of the city’s biggest and best celebrations in recent memory.

Will that happen again? The Spring Valley City Council is weighing its options.

The postponed fireworks provided the GROW event with the potential for a huge finish that the latter moved from downtown Spring Valley to Kirby Park, just down the block from Hall High School, the ever-popular venue for viewing the patriotic display for several decades now.

That change helped make the display, the market and the final day “an amazing success,” said Alderman Dave Pellegrini.

However, GROW Spring Valley has now asked the council to keep its fireworks display a part of the Friday Market celebration, but that it take place at Coal Miners Park rather than at Kirby. Initial reaction seemed to favor keeping them separate and in their original locations, but all minds seem open to the possibilities, thanks to last year’s success.

The council decided to table the issue for now.

“I have two concerns,” said Pellegrini, also chairman of the Park Board that has always organized and produced the Independence Day fireworks display. “One is consistency: is this something there we’re going to do, to relocate the fireworks? It’s something that’s been done at Hall for decades and people are accustomed to that.

“Also, it’s the people who want to view them. When you have the benefit of Hall High School, with people in the football stands, you’re doing them right there, so you can put hundreds of people there in those stands, like we generally do, something you don’t have at the park.

“In general, people don’t like change … But if that’s what we as a group determine, then I’m in. I’m good with it.”

In other action, the council:

Agreed to donate $300 to the Better Fishing Association’s Kids Fishing Expo and Tournament and $100 to the University of Illinois Extension Office.

Heard from Police Chief Adam Curran that his officers’ body cameras now are fully implemented and they “like them better than they thought they would.”

Heard from City Engineer Mike Richetta there is a problem with a sand separator at City Well 10 and a substantial repair or replacement of the pump may be in order.

Tabled the discussion regarding bids for the new roof on City Hall. Approved Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson’s proclamations declaring May 18-24 National Safe Boating Week and the entire month of May Motorcycle Awareness Month.