Seneca’s Austin Aldridge fires no-hitter against WFC: The Times Monday Area Roundup

Baseball

Seneca 11, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca, Fighting Irish pitcher Austin Aldridge fired a no-hitter with no walks and 12 strikeouts to help his team improve to 12-4 overall and 5-2 in Tri-County Conference play.

Casey Clennon went 3 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs to lead the hosts at the plate. Aldridge doubled and knocked in a pair of runs, while Paxton Giertz had two hits and an RBI. Chase Buis and Nate Othon also posted RBIs.

Sycamore 17, Ottawa 7: At Sycamore, the Pirates scored five runs in the first inning, but the Spartans plated six in their half and kept adding on in the Interstate 8 Conference contest.

Lucas Farabaugh had two hits and two RBIs, Cam Loomis homered and drove in three, Jackson Mangold doubled and Jack Henson recorded an RBI for Ottawa (7-9, 1-4).

Streator 10, Peotone 1: At Peotone, the Bulldogs (5-11, 2-3) used a solid pitching outing from Jake Hagie and a seven-run fifth to capture the Illinois Central Eight Conference contest.

Hagie went 6 2/3 innings, allowing only one hit, while walking four and striking out 12. Zander McCloskey came on to retire the final batter.

At the plate, Hagie (three RBIs), Cole Winterrowd and Blaize Bressner all had two hits, McCloskey (RBI) and Landen Cool doubled and Landon Muntz smacked a solo homer.

Serena 10, Earlville 2: At Serena, the Huskers (3-10, 2-1) used the combined pitching efforts of starter Hunter Staton (Win, 4 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 6 BB, 10 K) and Carson Baker (3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 7 K) in the Little Ten Conference win over the Red Raiders (1-4, 1-3).

Beau Raikes paced Serena with three hits, Nolan Muffler added two hits, and Payton Twait singled, doubled and drove in five runs.

Declan Brennan and Easton Fruit each had a hit for Earlville.

Newark 11, Somonauk 7: At Newark, the Norsemen (3-15, 3-2) scored six runs in the sixth in the LTC victory over the Bobcats (2-8, 2-3).

Kiptyn Bleuer (6 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) earned the win on the mound for Newark while Landon Begovac and Jacob Seyller each had two hits and two RBIs.

Nolan Brandt singled, doubled and knocked in two runs for Somonauk, while Alex Barnes (RBI), Tristian Reed (RBI) and Noah Ortega all recorded doubles.

Richmond-Burton 6, Sandwich 3: At Sandwich, the visiting Rockets scored four times in the top of the seventh in the Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Indians (8-6, 4-1).

Taylor Adams homered and drove in two runs for Sandwich with Quinn Rome adding an RBI. Braden Behringer suffered the loss in relief of Chance Lange (6 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K).

Softball

Kaneland 3, Ottawa 0: At Maple Park, the Knights scored all three runs in the second in dropping the Pirates to 11-6 overall and 1-2 in I-8 play.

Bobbi Snook doubled while Hailey Larsen and Maura Condon each singled for Ottawa’s three hits. Peyton Bryson (6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K) suffered the loss in the circle.

Streator 1, Peotone 0: At Peotone, the Bulldogs (5-8, 2-4) saw Caitlyn Talty score the winning run in the top of the seventh for the ICE victory.

Makenna Ondrey earned the complete-game shutout, allowing five hits with no walks and 16 strikeouts.

Marquette 2, Henry-Senachwine 0: At June Gross Field, the Crusaders (7-2, 5-0) scored one run in the first and one in the sixth in the T-CC win.

Taylor Cuchra (7 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 10 K) fired the shutout in the circle for the hosts. Hunter Hopkins and Avery Durdan (RBI) each had two hits and Kelsey Cuchra doubled.

Serena 12, Earlville 0 (5 inn.): At Serena, the Huskers rolled to the LTC win over the Red Raiders to improve to 7-4 overall and 3-0 in league play.

Alyssa Engel led Serena with three hits and four RBIs. Makayla McNally (RBI) added two hits, with Lanee Cole, RayElle Brennan and Cali Edwards smacking doubles. Maddie Glade (Win, 3 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 6 K) and Cassie Walsh (2 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K) shared time in the circle.

Newark 10, Somonauk/Leland 0 (5 inn.): At Newark, the Norsemen improved to 14-2 overall and 4-0 in the LTC with a win over the Bobcats.

Dottie Wood (RBI) paced Newark with three hits, while Ryan Williams, Adelaide Johnson (double) and Kate Bromeland (two RBIs) all had two hits. Kodi Rizzo had a solo homer and Danica Peshia knocked in two runs.

Rizzo (Win, 4 IP, 1 H, 10 K) and Wood (1 IP, 1 K) combined efforts in the circle.

Boys tennis

Streator 4, Limestone 0: At Streator, the Bulldogs earned their first dual win of the season, led by wins from Ryan Beck (No. 1 singles), Brad Minick (No. 2 singles) and Liam Martin/Brenden Christensen (No. 1 doubles).

Girls soccer

Streator 4, Princeton 1: At the James Street Rec Area, the host Bulldogs notched a senior-night victory with two goals from Audrey Arambula, one from Alyssa Arambula and one scored by Bridget McGurk.