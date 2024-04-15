Ottawa to launch cost-sharing tree planting program

The city of Ottawa announced the initiation of a cost-sharing tree planting program, providing residents with the opportunity to contribute to the city’s green infrastructure. (Derek Barichello)

The city of Ottawa announced the initiation of a cost-sharing tree planting program, providing residents with the opportunity to contribute to the city’s green infrastructure.

In collaboration with a grant from the Morton Arboretum and general corporate funds, this initiative aims to bolster tree planting efforts and replenish the urban canopy lost in recent years because of severe weather events, such as tornadoes and derechos, as well as the natural decline of aging trees.

Ottawa residents are invited to participate in this program, which offers the chance to have a 2-inch tree planted in the parkway (berm) adjacent to their home. Eligible participants will pay $100 per tree, with each resident entitled to apply for up to two trees per lot, subject to availability and space constraints.

Participation in the program will be on a first-come, first-served basis until all trees are allocated. Interested residents are encouraged to act promptly by filling out the application form and submitting a $100 payment.

Tree planting operations will be carried out by a professional landscape contractor selected by the city of Ottawa, guaranteeing the standards of tree care and installation. Furthermore, all program participants will undertake the responsibility of watering the newly planted tree, ensuring their healthy establishment and growth.

This initiative is made possible through a $25,000 grant awarded to Ottawa for tree planting projects on public property within the municipality. The grant, provided by the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry Partner Grant Program, is administered by The Morton Arboretum and the Chicago Region Trees Initiative.

Zach Wirtz, director of CRTI, emphasized the importance of urban trees as critical infrastructure for communities, highlighting their role in improving air and water quality, mitigating flooding and heat, enhancing public health and providing habitat for wildlife.

“We are excited to collaborate with the city of Ottawa on this meaningful endeavor to plant and protect trees, enriching the natural landscape of our community,” Wirtz said in a news release.

In alignment with its commitment to diversity and inclusion, the grant funders are an equal opportunity employer. For further details and to participate in the tree planting program, visit www.cityofottawa.org or contact Tami Koppen via email at tkoppen@cityofottawa.org or by phone at 815-433-0161, ext. 240.