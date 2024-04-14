Wyanet library to host The Secret to Amazing Succulents on April 17

The University of Illinois Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Master Gardener program will be offering a workshop 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, on the secrets to healthy xucculents at Raymond A. Sapp Memorial Township Library, 103 E. Main St. (AgriNews photo/Jeannine Otto)

The University of Illinois Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Master Gardener program will be offering a workshop 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, on the secrets to healthy xucculents at Raymond A. Sapp Memorial Township Library, 103 E. Main St. Participants will learn about the proper selection care, propagation and maintenance of a variety of succulents as well as how they enhance our environment and promote healthy well-being.

Plan to attend this workshop and learn new tips and tricks on how to care for some of the easiest and most difficult plants. Register to ensure your space and materials. To register go to go.illinois.edu/succulentswyanet. Contact Bettyann Harrison, Master Gardener/Master Naturalist coordinator at 309-364-2356 or bettyann@illinois.edu with any questions.